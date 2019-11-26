EVSC board approves referendum study for possible tax levy for teacher pay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation board approved a request to have Superintendent Dr. David Smith research the process of getting a referendum on the ballot.
Board member David Hollingsworth wants the people to vote on a tax levy to pay for raises for teachers and other school employees.
Hollingsworth attended the Red for Ed rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis and says now is the time to act.
“I’ve got to fix it now. If we don’t fix it now, in eight years you might not have an education system," said Hollingsworth. "It’s getting that bad. You talk to the teachers. They are at a boiling point. We can’t keep going like this. We’ve got to save it now.”
The next election for any referendum is the county primary in May 2020.
