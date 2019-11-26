Don Mattingly presents $60K check to Youth First at EVSC board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Don Mattingly was at the EVSC school board meeting Monday night to present a check for $60,000 for Youth First to implement a social worker at Evans School for the next three years.
Youth First provides masters level social workers in schools and prevention programs for youth and families.
The programs prevent substance abuse, improve family relationships and develop life skills.
“With some of the funding, there’s always cutbacks here or there. This is one that was slipping through the cracks. We wanted to be able to help keep that in place," said Don Mattingly.
To find out how to get involved, you can head over to the Mattingly Charities website.
