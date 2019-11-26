On Alert for strong winds and a few severe storms late Tuesday/early Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A vigorous cold front will push into the Tri-State late Tuesday night. Ahead of the front, occasional showers and thunderstorms will pop up. Closer to the front, a few of the storms may produce damaging winds. There is also a small tornado threat for late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. Winds will be strong and out of the south at 30-35 mph later tonight. Once the front passes, skies will clear and Wednesday will be sunny and brisk with highs in the middle 50s. Thanksgiving will start out clear with increasing clouds and maybe a late shower. High on Thursday 46. Another storm system arrives Friday and will bring a threat for more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall through the weekend.