3 affordable housing developments awarded tax credits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three affordable housing developments have been awarded tax credits that will help finance the projects.
Evansville Housing Authority Executive Director Rick Moore says they are dedicated to ending the affordable housing crisis.
“Right now, not only are we sustaining the units and the properties that we have, we are building more," said Moore. "And that is our mission and that is our goal.”
Two of the housing authority’s future developments, Evansville Townhomes Two and Eerie Point, were just awarded more than $1.5 million in tax credits by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
“We are awarded the credits, and then we’ll go out and shop equity, and then we will take the highest bidder on the credits, so that is how we sell them," said Moore.
Eerie Point will be a brand new development with 38 units downtown.
Evansville Townhomes Two will be made up of 60 scattered housing units in the city that will be rehabilitated, expanding on Evansville Townhomes One, which was awarded tax credits in 2018.
“And those are units that are currently available, we are going to rehab them, we are going to bring them up to energy start ratings, put in new appliances and energy-efficient to help our energy footprint," said Moore.
These credits will help finance a significant chunk of the projects, oftentimes up to 10 percent of the total. Moore says these tax credits are vital.
He says both of these projects should begin in the summer of 2019 and should take about a year to complete. He hopes to have them finished by the end of 2021.
