Windy, wet weather ahead for Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s sunshine will give way to windy and wet weather for Tuesday. A strong cold front will create strong winds and bring rain and a few thunderstorms across the area on Tuesday. Highs will push to near 60 degrees. Rain will end Tuesday night with sunshine returning on Wednesday with a high of 52. More showers possible on Thanksgiving Day with a threat for heavy rainfall Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay near 55 and lows will remain above freezing through the weekend.