Tri-State educator named Indiana Principal of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State educator has received a statewide honor.
Sharon Elementary Principal Ashlee Bruggenschmidt was named the Indiana Elementary Principal of the Year for 2019.
Bruggenschmidt was selected as one of twelve principals to be nominated for the award. She was honored at the annual Indiana Association of School Principals fall conference.
According to the ISAP, Bruggenschmidt was promoted to principal of Sharon Elementary after two years of being the assistant principal. When she took over, Sharon was performing at the “Academic Watch” level, which was the second-lowest grade you could have on the old Indiana School accountability system. The school also reported 38% of the students on a free and reduced lunch plan.
Now, Sharon Elementary has received an 'A' grade for nine out of the last ten years. The IASP says through building relationships with businesses and churches, Bruggenschmidt has changed the culture at Sharon Elementary.
Mrs. Bruggenschmidt also championed efforts to protect kids outside of school.
In 2015 Bruggenschmidt lost her daughter, Kate, in an ATV accident. For the next two years, Bruggenschmidt fought for legislation that would require all kids under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while on any type of off-road vehicle.
She also started the “Play for Kate” foundation in memory of her daughter. That organization funded an all-inclusive playground at the Boonville Youth Softball Complex and founded ten scholarships for graduating seniors.
Mrs. Bruggenschmidt will represent Indiana at the National Association of Elementary School Principals program next fall.
