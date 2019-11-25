A Sunny Monday; Rain Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Sunday, warmer weather will open the workweek. Today appears to be weather gem of the week. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer this afternoon with high temps in the upper 50’s.
Tuesday will bring cloudy skies with decent chances for rain beginning during the afternoon. Temps will climb to 60-degrees during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may flare up but the severe weather threat is low.
Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday as high temps reach the lower to mid-50’s. Winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the low to mid 40′s. There will be a chance for rain beginning Thursday evening.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.