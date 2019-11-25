Student charged after gun found in backpack at Henderson Co. High School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A student that police say brought a gun to school last week has been charged. We’re told those charges were filed Monday.
Police tell us the 17-year-old is facing two charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony.
On Friday, November 22, school officials told us the weapon was found in the student’s backpack.
According to a news release from Henderson County Schools, the student’s backpack was searched during a “disciplinary action.”
Police say the magazine of the gun was loaded, but nothing was in the chamber.
We are still working on learning why the student had the gun in the first place.
We’ll continue to follow this story.
