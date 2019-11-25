Posey Co. Area Plan Commission set to vote on wind farm ordinance Mon. night

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, the area plan commission is set to vote on an amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding wind and solar Monday night.
It’s been the center of controversy for many months. While some argue the proposed wind farm project could put hundreds of thousands in danger, others argue it could be an economic development boost.
A couple hundred people showed up to the Posey County Area Plan Commission public hearing last week where wind turbines were the hot topic.
Each wanted to give their opinion on why they feel the wind farm project should or should not move forward.
The ordinance is a lengthy 27-page document. It includes sections such as approval process, construction and development standards, plus setbacks and height restrictions.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and we’ll have their decision later Monday night on 14 News at 10.
