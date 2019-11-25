Police investigating robbery at Greenville convenience store

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a robbery in Muhlenberg County.
It happened Monday morning just after 2:35 at Minit Mart on North Main Street in Greenville.
Police say a man wearing a black Nike hoodie, sunglasses, black pants, and a red bandana covering his face came into the store. They say the suspect kept his hand in a black bag during the robbery, and they don’t know if he had a weapon in the bag.
The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information should call Greenville Police Department at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
