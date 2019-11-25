Patti’s 1880’s Settlement reopening ahead of Thanksgiving

The restaurant will serve its first dinner since a fire in 2018. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | November 25, 2019 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:29 AM

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - A beloved landmark in western Kentucky will hold it’s first official dinner this week.

Patti’s 1880′s Settlement is back open after closing due to a massive fire in February of 2018.

The restaurant’s owner took to Facebook to announce their schedule for the coming week:

  • Monday, Nov. 25 CLOSED
  • Tuesday, Nov. 26 CLOSED
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 OPEN 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 28 OPEN 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 29 OPEN 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 open at 11 a.m.
  • Christmas holiday Dec. 24, 25 and 26 CLOSED

