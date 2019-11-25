Memorial headed to state Saturday to face East Noble for Class 4A title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial is keeping its season going as they beat Mount Vernon Fortville Friday night 28-3.
Now they will be heading back to state for the third straight year. They won it all in 2017 and lost in 2018. Both of those state runs were in Class 3A. However, with this year’s success factor, the Memorial Tigers are going to state in Class 4A, making it more impressive.
Making it to state this year, Memorial proved all doubters wrong who said the couldn’t do it without Michael Lindauer and Branson Combs.
Memorial is set to take on East Noble on Saturday at 2:30 Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.
