Local businesses benefit from annual Christmas Parade on North Main

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was the annual Christmas Parade on North Main. Hundreds of people gathered on the sidewalks to watch the Evansville tradition, but while the fun was going on outside, sales were going on inside a lot of Main Street businesses.
Several Main Street business owners told us they were very busy Sunday with the parade going on. Some of the businesses that are normally closed on Sunday’s opened back up.
Owners of Sweet Schmitt’s Candy said they opened Sunday in hopes to attract more business. The owner said they were about four times busier than usual.
“We were blowing circuits and things trying to keep things on for the hot chocolate and the Keurig coffee, so we’ve had to shut things down to keep power to where it was because it’s been a non-stop flow until the parade started," said Michael Schmitt, owner of Sweet Schmitt’s Candy.
Sweet Schmitt’s wasn’t the only business reaping the benefits. We’ll tell you more about how the parade impacted local businesses later Sunday night on 14 News at 10:30.
