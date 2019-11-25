Hyatt Place Hotel coming together in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hyatt Place project is starting to look like a hotel.
On Monday, Downtown Evansville posted updates on social media, saying the exterior signage and windows are the latest addition to the hotel located at Second Street and Walnut.
The $18 million project will feature a bar and lounge, and access to food. Guests who stay at the hotel will enjoy free breakfast, Wi-Fi and printing.
The project will also include new parking, an indoor pool, fitness center and outside fire pit.
It’s expected to be completed in 2020.
