EVV preparing for holiday travelers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Administrators at the Evansville Regional Airport are planning for the busy Thanksgiving travel rush.
Executive Director Nate Hahn says that their busiest day of the year is usually the Sunday after Thanksgiving when passengers are returning home.
It was around this time last year that EVV unveiled all of their new renovations inside the terminal.
Despite the increase in passenger traffic, Hahn says the new configuration inside should make for a stress-free experience.
Outside the airport, the solar panel cover project is well underway. EVV wants to make a good first impression when passengers arrive, and these renovations help passengers have a better travel experience.
“So we have seen a six percent growth throughout the year, and this week is a testament to that," said Hahn. "We have seen, obviously, our normal business travelers. We have also seen an increase in our leisure traffic, and that is really the region embracing our airport as we can better connect our community to the world.”
Hahn says they hope to have the solar panels cover project completed by the end of February or early March.
