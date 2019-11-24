Vazquez & Tam Lead Aces Volleyball in Regular Season Finale

In the third game, the Redbirds scooted out to a 15-8 lead on a Kendee Hilliard kill. Their lead would grow to as many as 10- points at 21-11 before the Aces made a comeback. Rachel Tam did the serving and Vazquez added a kill as UE cut the deficit to just five points at 21-16. ISU countered with a Kendal Meier ace and they would hang on to clinch the match on the strength of a 25-20 win.