USI Men’s Cross Country Finishes 21st at Nationals

As a team, the Eagles finished with 499 points, just 33 shy of a top-15 finish. Senior Austin Nolan finished 99th to aid the Screaming Eagles’ efforts, while juniors Wyat Harmon and Gavin Prior were 141st and 163rd, respectively. Senior Nathan Hall was 167th to round out the Eagles’ top five finishers, while junior Grady Wilkinson and senior Javan Winders were 181st and 249th, respectively, to complete USI’s lineup.