USI Men’s Cross Country Finishes 21st at Nationals

SACRAMENTO, CA. (WFIE) - Sophomore Titus Winders earned All-America honors for the second consecutive year as No. 12 University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country finished 21st out of 34 teams at the NCAA Division II Championships Saturday afternoon.
Winders completed the 10-kilometer course in 30 minutes, 8.40 seconds, good enough for 13th in the 263-competitor field. His All-America honor makes him the sixth runner in program history to earn back-to-back All-America awards on the cross country course and the first since Johnnie Guy won a program-record three straight All-America awards from 2013-15.
As a team, the Eagles finished with 499 points, just 33 shy of a top-15 finish. Senior Austin Nolan finished 99th to aid the Screaming Eagles’ efforts, while juniors Wyat Harmon and Gavin Prior were 141st and 163rd, respectively. Senior Nathan Hall was 167th to round out the Eagles’ top five finishers, while junior Grady Wilkinson and senior Javan Winders were 181st and 249th, respectively, to complete USI’s lineup.
Top-ranked Colorado School of Mines won the team title with 57 points, while NCAA II Midwest Region Champion Grand Valley State University was fourth with 177 points. American International freshman Ezra Mutai was the individual champion with a time of 29:31.20.
