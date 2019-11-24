Town of Newburgh gets ready for Christmas with tree lighting Sat.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Newburgh got ready for Christmas Saturday night by turning on the lights of their Merchant Tree.
Saturday night’s celebration was kicked off with the return of Santa’s mailbox where kids can mail off their letters to Santa, and can even receive a letter back as long as there is a return address.
Everyone who came out to see the tree was excited when the lights came on, but this is only one of two tree lightings that Newburgh has.
Coordinators of the event told us that Saturday’s tree lighting is just the type of event they love to do.
“We love to have the community come out to enjoy the town," said Amber Kelly, event coordinator of Historic Newburgh. "Our tree, and all that kind of stuff. We like to see the families come out and really enjoy being in our downtown area.”
If you couldn’t come out to the lighting of the Merchant Tree, you still have a chance to see the lighting of their Tree of Lights on December 7.
You also have until midnight on Sunday, December 15 to get your letters to Santa’s Mailbox. You can find the mailbox on the corner of State Street and Jennings Street in downtown Newburgh.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.