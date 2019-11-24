Thunderbolts Get Revenge, Split with Macon

MACON, GA. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts turned things up after a 4-2 loss last night against the Mayhem, turning the tables on Macon in another close game, getting their first regulation win in Macon since November 9th, 2017, by a 4-2 score, led by Seth Swenson’s goal and two points. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, December 6th, as they host the same Macon Mayhem at the Ford Center, puck drop at 7:15pm CT.
The Thunderbolts scored the first goal of the game at the 5:04 mark, as Seth Swenson cashed in on a pass from Matthew Barnaby on a 2-on-1 rush. Tied 1-1 in the second period, the Thunderbolts would score on the power play at 12:37, as Connor Sanvido made a brilliant move on a 3-on-2, then sniping a shot over the shoulder of Kevin Entmaa, assisted by Barnaby once again.
The Thunderbolts would extend the lead in the third period, as Stanislav Dzahkov scored on a wraparound, unassisted at 2:36, to make it 3-1. The Bolts would then make it 4-1, as Austin Plevy would score on a breakaway, assisted by Swenson and Kyle Thacker at the 7:44 mark. Macon would get a goal back late, but Evansville would hold on to win their 4th game of the season, 4-2, jumping back into 8th place in the SPHL standings.
Swenson tallied a goal and assist, while Dzahkov, Plevy, and Sanvido scored a goal each. Barnaby finished with two assists, and Braeden Ostepchuk picked up his 2nd win of the season, making 25 saves.
