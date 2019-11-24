Thunderbolts Get Revenge, Split with Macon

The Thunderbolts would extend the lead in the third period, as Stanislav Dzahkov scored on a wraparound, unassisted at 2:36, to make it 3-1. The Bolts would then make it 4-1, as Austin Plevy would score on a breakaway, assisted by Swenson and Kyle Thacker at the 7:44 mark. Macon would get a goal back late, but Evansville would hold on to win their 4th game of the season, 4-2, jumping back into 8th place in the SPHL standings.