Soup cook-off raises money for Harrison High School athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fundraiser at Harrison High School Saturday night left many in the community with full bellies.
It may have been a dreary day, but the rain didn’t keep people from coming out and enjoying soup at Harrison High School
“It’ll basically help most of the sports here, and help us get different things that we need,” said softball player Nora Patton.
A soup cook-off the fundraiser is something Athletic Director Andre Thomas says he used to throw in his back yard.
“I was just raised in a household that a family that eats together stays together, so I’m just bringing that same spirit to Harrison High School,” said Thomas.
Each sport sold tickets for the cook-off and prepared a soup that would knock the judge’s socks off.
From chili to sausage soup, no one was left hungry.
“I mean that’s what a team is, do your individual job to the best of your ability, and the team will flourish,” said Thomas.
Saturday night’s proceeds will go toward helping more than 300 student-athletes in 19 different sports.
"My job is to take care of everybody, not just one sport individually, and so I wanted to do something that kind of showed our athletes and our coaches that the community’s behind them,” said Thomas.
While there were only three trophies given out Saturday night, the biggest reward is that they all did it together.
“It’s important to know we’re all unified, we’re all together for the school and the kids that go here,” said Rance Brown.
