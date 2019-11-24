Pleasant Monday, several rain chances later this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tomorrow’s weather looks pleasant, but two back-to-back low pressure systems will keep rain chances in our forecast for much of this week.
Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 40s this evening and bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.
Monday will be sunny and warmer than normal for this time of year with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°.
Clouds move in Monday night as the first low pressure system approaches from the west. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but our temperatures will remain mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° once again.
As that low moves closer, scattered showers will be possible on and off throughout the day on Tuesday, but our best chance for rain will be late Tuesday night as the cold front associated with that low swings through the Tri-State. We may get a few thunderstorms overnight Tuesday night, but no severe weather is expected.
The rain will move out early Wednesday morning as that low pressure system pushes to our northeast, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny. However, it will also be rather breezy with winds out of the west at around 13 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s, which is fairly typical for late November.
The second low pressure system will start approaching from the west on Thursday. Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will probably hold off until Thursday night.
As that low slowly works east, scattered showers seem likely Friday, and even more so Saturday, before moving to our east on Sunday. However, this is still several days out, so the track and timing of this system could change throughout the week.
