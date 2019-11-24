Panthers Pressure Quiets Tritons, in KWC Women’s Fifth Straight Win

Kaylee Clifford started the scoring for the Panthers, draining a three on their first possession of the game. Midway through the first, Emma Johnson knocked back a three to give Wesleyan their first double-digit lead of the game at 12. UMSL stormed back with a 10-2 run to pull within four. Keelie Lamb converted a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to give Wesleyan a 20-14 after one.