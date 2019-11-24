Panthers Pressure Quiets Tritons, in KWC Women’s Fifth Straight Win

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The defense shined on Saturday for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team en route to a 58-34 win over Missouri-St. Louis in non-conference action. The Panthers extend their home win streak to 19 games, the longest in program history.
Wesleyan remains undefeated on the year at 5-0 including a perfect 4-0 mark against in-region opponents, all of which come from the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Entering the day the Tritons averaged 57.7 points per game and were held to a season-low 34 points including just two in the second quarter. The Panthers scored 19 points off of 24 forced turnovers on the day.
Kaylee Clifford started the scoring for the Panthers, draining a three on their first possession of the game. Midway through the first, Emma Johnson knocked back a three to give Wesleyan their first double-digit lead of the game at 12. UMSL stormed back with a 10-2 run to pull within four. Keelie Lamb converted a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to give Wesleyan a 20-14 after one.
The Panthers offense erupted for a 21-0 run in the second quarter. Wesleyan held the Tritons scoreless for over eight and a half minutes of action while shooting over 50% themselves. The Panthers outscored UMSL 19-2 in the second to take a 39-16 lead to halftime.
The Panthers held steady on both sides of the ball in the second half, holding at least a 21-point lead for the final 20 minutes. A three from Johnson at the 1:29 mark of the third put Wesleyan ahead by 28 for their largest lead of the game.
Lamb finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while recorded four steals and the lone block for the Panthers. Johnson shot 3-5 from beyond the arc, recording 11 points.
Lily Skye Grimes and Tahlia Walton scored seven points a piece while Leah Richardson and Jordyn Barga finished with five. Nolot and Grimes both dished out four assists.
Wesleyan shot 72.7% (8-11) in the first quarter and finished the game at 46.0%. The panthers scored 30 points in the paint while the bench outscored the Tritons' 30-5.
The Panthers look to protect their 19-game home win streak with a pair of non-conference games next week, hosting Lindenwood-Belleville on Wednesday and Missouri Baptist on Saturday. It will be the final tune-up before Great Midwest Athletic Conference action begins on December 5.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.