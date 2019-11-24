Lady Eagles’ Rally Comes up Short at Ferris St.

USI, which led 11-5 early in the contest, was plagued by the turnover bug in the opening half. USI committed 14 first-half turnovers as Ferris State surged to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 41-31 halftime advantage. The Eagles also had two more turnovers early in the third frame as Ferris State led 51-31 and, later, 55-35 before the Eagles could mount a comeback.