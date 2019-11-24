Lady Eagles’ Rally Comes up Short at Ferris St.

BIG RAPIDS, MI. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball’s second-half rally against host Ferris State University Saturday afternoon came up short as the Screaming Eagles suffered an 86-75 Midwest Region setback to the Bulldogs.
USI (1-1) saw a 10-point halftime deficit balloon to 20 points midway through the third period when it made a charge.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 10 points by the end of the third period and trailed by 73-69 with two minutes to play.
Ferris State (4-1), however, got a three-pointer from freshman guard Mallory McCartney with 1:48 left in the game to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage to seven points. She made six of Ferris State’s 10 free throws inside the final minute of the contest as the Bulldogs were able to repel USI’s late surge.
USI, which led 11-5 early in the contest, was plagued by the turnover bug in the opening half. USI committed 14 first-half turnovers as Ferris State surged to an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 41-31 halftime advantage. The Eagles also had two more turnovers early in the third frame as Ferris State led 51-31 and, later, 55-35 before the Eagles could mount a comeback.
Junior guard Emma DeHart and sophomore forward Ashlynn Brown each had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles. Senior guard Kiara Moses chipped in 12 points, while freshman guard Addy Blackwell finished with 10 points and five rebounds. USI also got nine points and seven assists from senior guard Ashley Johnson.
McCartney finished with 22 points to aid the Bulldogs, while senior guard Riley Blair scorched the Eagles with 27 points, 19 of which came in the second half.
USI returns to action Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts Hillsdale College in a Midwest Region game at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Notes: USI went 17-of-19 from the free throw line, all of which came in the second half…the Bulldogs were 10-of-14 from the charity stripe in the first 20 minutes of the game and 25-of-30 for the game…USI out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 38-32, but 24 turnovers proved costly for the Eagles as Ferris State held a 25-20 edge in points off turnovers.
