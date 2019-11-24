ISP: Man with 3 warrants in sepearte counties found, arrested

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Troopers say a man, who had arrest warrants in three different counties, was found and arrested on Saturday.
According to Indiana State Police, Pete Paris III, of Cannelton, Indiana, had arrest warrants from Perry, Spencer, and Warrick County. On Saturday, ISP troopers went to a home on Saint Louis Avenue where Paris was found and taken into custody.
The news release says Paris had a syringe on him when they found.
He was arrested for the following charges:
1) Warrant Theft $750-$50,000, Perry County
2) Warrant Probation Violation, Spencer County
3) Warrant Operating While Never Licensed, Warrick County
4) Possession of a syringe
Paris was taken to the Perry county Jail.
