Family, pets escape early Sun. house fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A husband, wife, their young son, and the family pets are okay after escaping a fire at their home early Sunday.
According to firefighters, they were called to the home on Park Drive in Newburgh around 4:30 a.m.
Newburgh and Ohio Township firefighters say the fire appears to have started because of an electrical issue with the furnace.
Because of the conditions inside the home, some of the firefighters had to be treated by paramedics at the scene. Thankfully, we are told they are all okay now.
We are told it appears the family does have somewhere else they can stay while the home is being repaired.
