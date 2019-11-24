Aces Rally for Triple-Overtime Win over Morgan St.

In the third overtime, two more free throws saw the Bears add two more from the charity stripe to go back in front. As the clock went under 50 seconds, Evansville took its first lead as Riley took on three Bear players to grab his own offensive board and turn it into a field goal that made it a 112-111 game in favor of the Aces. Following a Bear miss, the Aces corralled the rebound and Shamar Givance hit both free throws. A final MSU shot fell short, giving Evansville the 115-112 win. The Aces shot 56.5% for the game while holding MSU to 46.9%. The Bears finished with a 44-35 rebounding advantage.