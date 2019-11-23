Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County, Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody following an officer-involved shooting involving an Indiana State Police trooper in Jefferson County, Indiana early Saturday morning.
Sergeant Stephen Wheeles of Indiana State Police stated on Twitter that an ISP SWAT Trooper was shot by a suspect during a standoff at a home on State Road 56, east of Madison, Indiana.
Wheeles said that the trooper has been transported to UC Medical Center for treatment, and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
A Facebook post from the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office has stated the suspect was in custody, and that East State Road 56 at mile marker 129 has been closed while the investigation continues.
The post states that the road will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been received at this time.
