Sunny Sunday, mild start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain has tapered off and skies will slowly clear Saturday night and early Sunday. Lows will drop into the lower 30s for Sunday morning. Sunny and not as cold on Sunday with a high of 52. Monday will also be sunny and slightly warmer with highs near 60. Scattered showers and rain return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be windy at times with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A lull in the rain on Thanksgiving, but more showers likely through next weekend.