OPD: Missing Owensboro man found

OPD: Missing Owensboro man found
According to Owensboro Police Department, Basham was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday (Source: Owensboro Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet | November 23, 2019 at 2:12 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:32 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say that Davide Wayne Basham has been found.

According to Owensboro Police Department, David Wayne Basham, 52-years-old, was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday walking on Pleasant Valley Road. OPD says Basham had just left Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

According to Owensboro Police Department, Basham was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday
According to Owensboro Police Department, Basham was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday (Source: Owensboro Police Department)

In their news release, police said they were “concerned for his welfare.”

The photo of Basham was provided by the Owensboro Police Department in their news release.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.