OPD: Missing Owensboro man found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say that Davide Wayne Basham has been found.
According to Owensboro Police Department, David Wayne Basham, 52-years-old, was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday walking on Pleasant Valley Road. OPD says Basham had just left Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
In their news release, police said they were “concerned for his welfare.”
The photo of Basham was provided by the Owensboro Police Department in their news release.
