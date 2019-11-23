ISP: Couple accused of locking sons inside room for long periods of time

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a couple, who are accused of locking their 8-year-old and 9-year-old sons in a room for long periods of time.
John and Tammy Crowe are facing felony neglect charges.
According to investigators, they kept their boys in an upstairs part of the house where the glass was missing from a window, which exposed the boys to the cold. Troopers say there was no electrical service to the light fixtures upstairs and the boys were required to use plastic jugs as a restroom as long as the door was locked.
The Crowes were both taken to the Posey County Jail where they are being held on bond.
