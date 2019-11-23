HCS: Weapon found inside student's backpack at high school

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School officials say a student was taken into custody Friday after a weapon was found in their backpack.
According to the news release from Henderson County Schools, during a “disciplinary action" on Friday, a student’s backpack was searched. During that search, the release says a weapon was found.
The weapon was taken by school officials and the student was taken into custody.
The news release does not state what the weapon was.
