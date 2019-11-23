Eagles fall in NCAA II first round at #1 GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer did not have the outcome it wanted as it lost its first round match to number-one ranked Grand Valley State University, 7-1, Friday afternoon in Allendale, Michigan. The Screaming Eagles, who were the eighth seed, see their season end with a 12-7-2 mark, while GVSU, the top seed in the regional, advances with a 20-1-0 record.
The Lakers struck early and often as they built a 4-0 lead within the first 21 minutes of the match. The 4-0 lead would hold through the intermission.
In the second half, the breaks started to go the Eagles’ way as they picked up an own goal off a miscue by the Lakers to cut the deficit to 4-1 at 50:16. The 4-1 score would be as close a USI would come in the final 45 minutes as GVSU responded three more goals to bring the match to a 7-1 conclusion.
The loss ends the 2019 campaign for the Eagles, who will say good-bye to their seniors – midfielder/forward Caroline Canoy, midfielder Courtney Spicer, defender Loryn Willis, defender Emma Luczkowski, and forward/midfielder Emilie Blomenkamp. This group of USI seniors finish their career with a 41-26-11 record; the 2018 GLVC regular season championship, the first in program history; and the 2019 GLVC Tournament title, the first in program history.
