Driver convicted in deadly Feb. crash sentenced by judge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The driver in a crash that killed an Evansville business owner has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
William Buckman, 54-years-old, was convicted of causing a death while intoxicated. Judge Robert Pigman handed down the sentence in Vanderburgh Superior Court on Friday.
Buckman crashed head-on with 72-year-old Darla Smith at First and Diamond Avenue back in February. Toxicology tests showed Buckman had methamphetamine in his system.
Buckman has until December 3 to decide if he will appeal.
