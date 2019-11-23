Driver convicted in deadly Feb. crash sentenced by judge

By Jared Goffinet | November 23, 2019 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 2:21 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The driver in a crash that killed an Evansville business owner has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

William Buckman, 54-years-old, was convicted of causing a death while intoxicated. Judge Robert Pigman handed down the sentence in Vanderburgh Superior Court on Friday.

William Buckman, 54. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Buckman crashed head-on with 72-year-old Darla Smith at First and Diamond Avenue back in February. Toxicology tests showed Buckman had methamphetamine in his system.

Smith operated Dailey’s Annex Bakery on North Main Street.

Buckman has until December 3 to decide if he will appeal.

