Christmas parades in the Tri-State this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although Thanksgiving is still days away, you can still get into the holiday spirit.
Earlier on Saturday, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade took over the streets with Santa ushering in the holiday season.
On Sunday, you can check out the Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade.
This year, the parade will highlight characters from Toy Story 4, Star Wars and other Disney tales.
That parade will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Civic Center and will continue down Ninth Street to Main Street, and then up North Main.
Parade-goers will also get a sneak peek at Ritzy’s Fantasy of Light that will open on Thanksgiving Night.
