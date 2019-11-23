Affidavit: Man arrested for child molestation after victim abused for years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 59-year-old man accused of molesting a juvenile for several years is now in jail.
Kevin Weiss, 59, of Evansville, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday on two counts of child molesting.
According to the affidavit, earlier that day during a sexual abuse presentation at a school, a juvenile victim passed a note to the presenter saying they were molested by Weiss. While being interviewed at Holly’s House, the victim said the abuse had been going on since they were around 5-years-old.
The affidavit says the victim told the investigator this was a weekly occurrence, sometimes multiple times each week. According to the affidavit, the victim also said Weiss would pay them $3 or $5 to hold his genitals.
In the affidavit report, the victim said they were worried to tell someone because “he [Weiss] is the one that puts food on the table.”
While being interviewed at EPD headquarters, Weiss did not deny the alleged molestation, the affidavit says. After he initially told the investigator this abuse had only been going on for a few six months, the affidavit says he eventually confessed that it started in 2016.
According to the affidavit, during the interview, Weiss took off his Ivy Tech class ring and asked the investigator to give it to the juvenile victim. That ring now sits in an evidence locker, the report states.
