Vanderburgh Co.'s oldest female WWII vet ready to celebrate birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Celebrating a century. Irene Blessing is the oldest living female World World II veteran in Vanderburgh County.
She moved to Evansville a decade ago. Ahead of her birthday on Saturday, she got a surprise visit from Congressman Larry Buchson.
Blessing served as an Army nurse during WWII in England. She was surrounded Friday by friends and family.
The congressman even brought her an American flag as a gift.
“But our flag is the most beautiful in all the world and I would defy anyone to say anything different," says Blessing. "I’ve always respected the flag. I just can’t- don’t know what else to say.”
This is not any ordinary flag.
