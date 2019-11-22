Vanderburgh Co. GOP chairman files for recount in city council election between Mosby, Rascher

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Co. Republican Party Chairman Wayne Parke has filed for a recount in the 2nd Ward City Council election between Missy Mosby and Natalie Rascher.
The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office counted 109 additional votes after the election, closing the gap between Rascher, a Republican, and Democratic City Council member Mosby from 31 votes to 19.
Parke told 14 News most of the uncounted votes on election night were because of a machine error.
November 22 was the deadline for the chairman to file for a recount.
