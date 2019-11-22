USI Women’s Soccer returns to NCAA tourney for first time since ’98

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI Women’s Soccer team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Yes, 1998 was the last time the Lady Eagles made it to the big dance, but on Monday that all changed when USI received the 8th-seed in the Midwest Regional. Their opponent will be Grand Valley State, who has won five National Championships and were runners-up last season.
But USI is coming in on a roll, having shut out all three opponents on their way to the GLVC Championship.
“They’re a really good program, but again, on any given day, any given day, and that’s gonna be our philosophy, we’re going in there, not gonna go in there scared, not gonna go in there intimidated, and we’re gonna give them a challenge," explains Head Coach Eric Schoenstein. "They’re the North Carolina of division two soccer.”
USI and Grand Valley State will kick off at 12 p.m. Friday up in Allendale, Michigan. If the Eagles win they play again at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
