USI hosts Oakland City Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball concludes its three-game homestand Tuesday when it hosts Oakland City University for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The game is the second half of a men’s and women’s doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.
Game coverage for the USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin. USI Men’s Basketball Week 4 Quick Notes:
Watson becomes all-time winningest coach. USI Head Coach Rodney Watson became USI’s all-time leader in wins with 233 victories, surpassing Bruce Pearl (231-46, 1992-2001), who held the mark for 18 years.
USI goes to 4-0 to start the season. USI is perfect through four games after posting an 82-63 victory over long-time rival Kentucky Wesleyan College to open the Screaming Eagles Arena and a 91-68 win versus Ohio Valley University at the halfway mark of the first homestand of the season. Junior forward Emmanuel Little led the way with 22.0 points per game.
Big run versus the KWC. The Eagles’ victory versus Kentucky Wesleyan was fueled by the 30-1 run in the second half, erasing an eight-point deficit.
Career high for Price. USI sophomore forward Josh Price recorded a career-high with 25 points in the win over Ohio Valley University.
USI starts ranked in regular season polls. USI is ranked 13th by NABC and 15th by D2SIDA in the first regular season polls of 2019-20.
USI vs. Oakland City. The Eagles hold a 36-10 all-time record lead against Oakland City University after posting an 82-63 win at the old Physical Activities Center. USI also has won the last 13- straight over Oakland City.
OCU in 2019-20. OCU is 1-4 to start the campaign after falling to KWC, 100-68, November 20. The Mighty Oaks are slated to play at Wilberforce University (November 23) before visiting the Eagles.
USI vs. McKendree. The Eagles hold a 12-7 all-time record lead against McKendree University after posting a 102-60 win in Lebanon, Illinois. USI also has won the last seven games versus McKendree..
McKendree in 2019-20. McKendree, currently, is 2-2 in 2019-20 and is slated to play Principia College (November 23) before hosting the Eagles for the GLVC opener December 3. The Bearcats are picked to finish ninth in the GLVC preseason poll.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.