Sportscenter to host River City Roundup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Thursday a press conference was held to announce the Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn River City Roundup set to be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Roundup features five games starting at 11:00 a.m. CT, with both Indiana and Kentucky teams set to participate.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Tickets will only be sold at the gate the day of the event. Adults are $10, students $8 and children under school age are free.
Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn River City Roundup Schedule:
11:00 a.m.- Castle vs Owensboro
1:00 p.m.- Central vs Ohio Co.
3:00 p.m.- John Hardin vs Owensboro Catholic
5:00 p.m.- Forest Park vs Apollo
7:00 p.m.- Tell City vs Daviess Co.
