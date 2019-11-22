Some Henderson urgent care centers seeing changes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Changes for some urgent care clinics in Henderson are coming.
Deaconess officials tell us they plan to open a new urgent care and comp center on Highway 41 early next year.
Methodist Health Convenient Care, on Second Street, will be closing December 24.
The convenient care clinic on Starlite Drive will remain open until the new combined clinic opens.
Officials say the urgent care will be open seven days a week. COMP Center services will be available Monday through Friday.
