EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will linger Friday night through Saturday. A few early morning showers possible on Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Skies will clear Saturday night and we’ll enjoy a sunny and brisk Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday will bring sunshine and highs in the 60s. Scattered showers likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs falling into the lower 50s. Thanksgiving should be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.