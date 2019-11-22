Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with big goal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The kettles are out and the bells are ringing outside of stores across the Tri-State.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicked off Friday at Eastland Mall.
For this year, the Evansville location has a $300,000 goal.
“We have nearly a thousand more children than we normally do cause toys for tots are not serving the area their boxes aren’t out there,” said Major Mark Turner.
All you have to do is tap your phone, or take a picture of the QR code and the Salvation Army’s page will come up.
The Salvation Army also has Toy Town boxes that can be found in stores all over the city.
“If you see these boxes, please, please, please get a gift and put it in there and we will make sure it gets to a group,” said Major Turner.
“By giving back, to other people who are less fortunate we are able to help all families enjoy Christmas,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.
All kettles will be out on Thanksgiving Day and until Christmas Eve.
