Rain Ending Early Then Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A good soaking during the early morning hours but a sharp cold front will sweep out the rain by 8:00 a.m. Breezy and brisk this afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 40’s. Skies becoming partly sunny with winds gusting to 20-miles an hour.
Saturday will usher in additional rain during the morning with most of the showers ending by noon. Mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon with temps dropping to 40-degrees. Sunday will be the brighter with high temps in the upper 40′s under sunny skies.
