Memorial eyes return to Lucas Oil Stadium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday night will mark a big night in Indiana high school football playoffs, especially here in Evansville as Memorial is set to host Mt. Vernon in the Class 4A Semi-State Championship game.
The Tigers defeated Mooresville, 17-14, in the Regional title game last Friday night to advance to yet another Semi-State.
Memorial is no stranger to the path it takes to get to Indianapolis- in 2017 the Tigers were the Class 3A State Champions, while finishing runner-up in Class 3A in 2018.
With high-caliber players setting up the programs’ success before them, this years’ Tigers team is looking to keep the tradition alive.
“I think they kinda passed everything down to us," says Senior Quarterback, Defensiveback Alan Michael Stepto. "Michael, after the loss at State, kinda told me and some of the guys to ‘Continue what we started.' Everyone kinda counted us out from the beginning of the season, especially since we moved up a class, but I really think it was a great win, but we’re really focused on this week, trying to get a Semi-State.”
“They have an opportunity to play in a Semi-State, there’s a lot of guys that don’t get that opportunity," explains Head Coach John Hurley. "It’s kinda humbling thinking back to all the years that I’ve been here, and there’s a lot of good people come before me and there will be a lot of people after me, but to have the opportunity that I’ve had with these guys is phenomenal and I’m excited for them.”
The Tigers will get home-field advantage once again in their post-season run when they Mt. Vernon Fortville Friday at Enlow Field for a 7 o’clock kickoff.
