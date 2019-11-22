Memorial eyes return to Lucas Oil Stadium

“I think they kinda passed everything down to us," says Senior Quarterback, Defensiveback Alan Michael Stepto. "Michael, after the loss at State, kinda told me and some of the guys to ‘Continue what we started.' Everyone kinda counted us out from the beginning of the season, especially since we moved up a class, but I really think it was a great win, but we’re really focused on this week, trying to get a Semi-State.”