Man sentenced to 45 years for 2018 stabbing at Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of an Evansville man inside a gas station in 2018.
According to the prosecutor’s office, 37-year-old Andrew Buttrum was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Buttrum was found guilty, but mentally ill, in October.
Security camera footage from the gas station revealed Buttrum stalked the 59-year-old victim for several minutes before violently plunging a large butcher knife directly into his neck.
Buttrum tackled the victim and repeatedly stabbed him, only stopping when the knife became lodged in the victim’s hand. After the attack, Buttrum ran to a nearby home, hid his bloody shirt in the backyard, changed his clothing, and left in a vehicle before police arrived.
After the jury verdict in October, Buttrum admitted to the Habitual Offender Enhancement for having three prior unrelated felony convictions.
