Henderson named Commonwealth’s 2nd National Wildlife Refuge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is now home to just the second National Wildlife Refuge in the Commonwealth.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially established the Green River National Wildlife Refuge with several high ranking officials on hand, including Senator and Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell says he has been working to establish this refuge since 2002 and he is proud to see it finally come to fruition.
