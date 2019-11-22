100 Guys Who Care continuing to raise money for local organizations

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - An exciting night on Thursday for one lucky nonprofit, who received more than $10,000 for their cause.
CASA, It Takes a Village and Santa Clothes Club all gave their pitches, but it was Santa Clothes that won the jackpot. All behind the donations, a local group of businessmen called 100 Guys Who Care.
“What we do helps them stay warm, but it’s more than that, it’s a psychological advantage for them as well cause they get to feel good about the shopping experience they get to feel good about going to school in brand new clothes, they just get to feel good even if it’s for a short period of time,” says Santa Clothes Club Member Sonya Burkhart.
Since their inception, the Evansville group of local businessmen have raised more than $100,000 for local organizations.
