Police confirm fires at two Evansville apartment buildings are connected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fires at two different apartment buildings in Evansville are under investigation.
Dispatch says crews are on the scene of one at Grandview Towers and another at the Crossing Apartments on Old Bridge Court. Both of those are off First Avenue, near Diamond.
Fire officials say they first responded to the fire at Grandview Towers. They say the initial 911 caller told dispatch someone intentionally set the fire in the 5th-floor hallway in front of an apartment. Minutes later, another fire broke out outside the door of an apartment in the 2000 block of Oldbridge Ct.
Police say both victims are related and the fires are connected.
No one was hurt at either location.
Police say they have not made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.