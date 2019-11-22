Excitement builds as Patriots continue deep playoff run

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills is all set for their class 3-A Semistate battle against Danville.
The Patriots are playing in the Semistate round for the first time since 2014. If they can beat the Warriors, they will punch their ticket to the State Championship game for the third time in program history and the first time since 2004.
No doubt, excitement has been off the charts, in the towns of Santa Claus, Lincoln City, and Dale, and the Patriots can feel it. They just need to beat a Danville team, who are playing in Semistate for the second time in three seasons.
“A lot of people are very excited in the community," says Head Coach Todd Wilkerson. "And it’s interesting, all over the world, I’ve received messages from Germany, Italy, from the middle east and all over the middle east, and from the U.S. Patriot fans, former players, reaching out and saying congrats.”
“You go to the gas station, go really anywhere and people are always saying ‘good job, we’re going to your next game,’ talking about football and everybody’s excited in the community,” says Senior running back Jacob Wetzel.
“I don’t think teams see many flexbone teams on their schedule, so I think that’s an advantage for us,” Coach Wilkerson states. “A lot of teams play a spread game, so when they have to prepare for an under-center, option, flexbone team, I think that gives us an advantage.”
The Patriots will make the three-hour trip north to take on Danville at 7 p.m. Friday. We will be at the game and have the highlights on 14 News at 10 p.m. Friday.
